Short Interest in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Increases By 8.7%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 5,630,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AEye by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AEye by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AEye by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEye Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.77. AEye has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $6.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). AEye had a negative return on equity of 81.50% and a negative net margin of 2,706.72%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AEye will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AEye

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

