Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 28th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 519.0 days.

Acciona Stock Down 2.7 %

ACXIF opened at $194.62 on Tuesday. Acciona has a 52 week low of $157.90 and a 52 week high of $216.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.01.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

