Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 28th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 519.0 days.
Acciona Stock Down 2.7 %
ACXIF opened at $194.62 on Tuesday. Acciona has a 52 week low of $157.90 and a 52 week high of $216.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.01.
Acciona Company Profile
