Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Update

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,520,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 19,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 18.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.99. Enovix has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 34,899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $382,493.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,895,418.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 174,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,054. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

