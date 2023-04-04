Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Grows By 8.6%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 28th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $177.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.55.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Colony Bankcorp news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,444.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $53,516. Insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth $6,442,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,775,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,590 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,105,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CBAN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colony Bankcorp (CBAN)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.