Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €71.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($94.57) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($83.70) price target on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Stratec Trading Up 0.5 %

ETR:SBS opened at €62.90 ($68.37) on Friday. Stratec has a 12 month low of €62.10 ($67.50) and a 12 month high of €130.60 ($141.96). The firm has a market cap of $762.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is €76.94 and its 200-day moving average is €80.82.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

