Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€175.00” Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($190.22) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €162.00 ($176.09) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($211.96) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($150.00) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 1.4 %

ETR AFX opened at €126.15 ($137.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €101.75 ($110.60) and a one year high of €152.20 ($165.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €132.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €125.48.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

