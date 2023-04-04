Barclays Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 570 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 570 ($7.08) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 370 ($4.60) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.34) to GBX 560 ($6.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.09) to GBX 580 ($7.20) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.21) price target on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.40) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 589.91 ($7.33).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 512.20 ($6.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 491 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 404.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2,328.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 604.24 ($7.50).

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

