Cormark Lowers Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$4.00

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FOM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE:FOM opened at C$3.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.98. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.93 and a 12 month high of C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$976.13 million, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 3.71.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.