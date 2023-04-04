Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Price Performance

Shares of KBX opened at €61.18 ($66.50) on Friday. Knorr-Bremse has a 1 year low of €42.31 ($45.99) and a 1 year high of €74.40 ($80.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of €62.42 and a 200-day moving average of €54.70.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.