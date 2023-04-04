Barclays Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Barclays set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($105.43) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($75.00) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €52.78 ($57.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €49.79 ($54.12) and a 12 month high of €90.14 ($97.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €54.70 and a 200-day moving average of €56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

