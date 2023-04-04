adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €143.40 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €143.40 ($155.87) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($144.57) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($115.22) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

adidas Stock Performance

ADS opened at €163.04 ($177.22) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €145.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €131.74. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($218.49).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

