Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €68.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Stock Performance

ETR:NEM opened at €63.06 ($68.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €42.78 ($46.50) and a 1-year high of €94.78 ($103.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.