SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €24.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €24.00 ($26.09) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday.

SAF-Holland stock opened at €12.08 ($13.13) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.28. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of €5.98 ($6.50) and a 52 week high of €12.52 ($13.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

