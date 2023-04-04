Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Set at GBX 2,450 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.43) target price on Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WIZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($39.12) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,477.50 ($43.19).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,830 ($35.15) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,759.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,285.38. The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.95. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,320 ($16.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,314 ($41.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

