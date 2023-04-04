MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Diamond Equity Forecasts

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Diamond Equity upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for MAIA Biotechnology in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for MAIA Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for MAIA Biotechnology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.
Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on MAIA Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in MAIA Biotechnology stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.28% of MAIA Biotechnology worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
