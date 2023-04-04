Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Minim in a report released on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Minim’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Minim’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MINM opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.47. Minim has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

Shares of Minim are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 17th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

