IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Max Royde Buys 9,000 Shares

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £18,180 ($22,578.24).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Max Royde bought 11,800 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £25,016 ($31,068.06).

On Friday, February 17th, Max Royde bought 35,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £74,200 ($92,151.02).

On Friday, February 3rd, Max Royde bought 12,500 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £25,625 ($31,824.39).

IQGeo Group Stock Performance

LON IQG opened at GBX 207 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.71. The stock has a market cap of £127.39 million, a PE ratio of -10,350.00 and a beta of 0.17. IQGeo Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.72 ($2.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About IQGeo Group

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager software, which helps to control telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

