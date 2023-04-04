Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

NYSE:LUV opened at $31.69 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,099,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $98,599,000 after buying an additional 2,163,492 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,210,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.