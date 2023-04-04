Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a research note issued on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

NASDAQ OCUP opened at $4.51 on Monday. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 806,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 265,719 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 440,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 83,123 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 328,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

