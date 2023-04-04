Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a research note issued on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS.
Ocuphire Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ OCUP opened at $4.51 on Monday. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma
About Ocuphire Pharma
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.
See Also
