Analysts Offer Predictions for Mogo Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mogo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mogo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mogo’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Mogo Stock Down 5.6 %

Institutional Trading of Mogo

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $0.62 on Monday. Mogo has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mogo by 349.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 8,726.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.

