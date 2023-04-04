Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Issued By William Blair

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.98 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

