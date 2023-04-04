HC Wainwright Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProPhase Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRPH. StockNews.com lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

PRPH opened at $7.86 on Monday. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $135.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of -0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 156,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 98,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

