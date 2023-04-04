HC Wainwright Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProPhase Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRPH. StockNews.com lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 156,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 98,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.
