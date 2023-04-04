Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Privia Health Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Privia Health Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $27.78 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at $6,134,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 54.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after buying an additional 431,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,056,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $257,322.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,832,968 shares in the company, valued at $123,892,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $257,322.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,832,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,892,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $151,070.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,826,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,789,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,379 shares of company stock worth $8,425,251. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

