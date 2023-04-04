BZAM Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (OTCMKTS:BZAMF)

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Rating) – Clarus Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for BZAM in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year. Clarus Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BZAM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for BZAM’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get BZAM alerts:

BZAM Stock Performance

BZAMF stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.89. BZAM has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $19.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.21.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BZAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BZAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.