Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:REI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.44). The firm had revenue of C$306.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

