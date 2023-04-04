Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.
Read More
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.