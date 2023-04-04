Perrigo Company plc to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Perrigo in a report released on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Perrigo’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

PRGO stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -113.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 222.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Articles

