Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Issued By SVB Leerink

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolution Medicines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.89). The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.63) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 702.95%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,553,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,121.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,777,121.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,350.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after buying an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,291,000 after purchasing an additional 949,655 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,680,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,900 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,207,000 after buying an additional 2,656,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 39.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,152 shares during the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

