Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Constellation Software Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn $16.93 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $91.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s FY2023 earnings at $82.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $103.33 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CSU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,650.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,600.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,687.50.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,519.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2,359.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,153.75. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,783.98 and a twelve month high of C$2,556.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

