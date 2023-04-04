Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBXGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Synlogic Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $0.58 on Monday. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synlogic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synlogic by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 73,422 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter worth $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Synlogic by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

