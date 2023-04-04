Northland Capmk Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 31st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

TH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

TH stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Target Hospitality by 1,447.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target Hospitality

In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $987,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,011.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $987,178.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,011.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $797,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at $369,761.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,753 shares of company stock worth $5,908,496. 68.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

