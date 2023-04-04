Brokers Set Expectations for First Capital Realty Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

FCR opened at C$20.86 on Monday. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$18.60 and a 52 week high of C$22.79.

