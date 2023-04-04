Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) – Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 31st. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Hamilton Thorne Trading Down 1.2 %

CVE HTL opened at C$1.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of C$1.31 and a 12 month high of C$2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

