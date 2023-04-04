Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for SPX Technologies, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPX Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $71.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,160,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,591,197.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

