Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of XOS in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for XOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for XOS’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of XOS from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of XOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of XOS from $2.40 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of XOS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of XOS opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 9.40. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

In other news, Director George N. Mattson bought 80,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $53,878.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 184,597 shares in the company, valued at $123,679.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dakota Semler bought 155,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $145,877.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,453,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Mattson bought 80,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $53,878.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 184,597 shares in the company, valued at $123,679.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 591,318 shares of company stock valued at $545,740 over the last three months. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of XOS by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in XOS by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in XOS by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 90,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

