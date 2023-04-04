Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$107.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

