Argonaut Gold Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Argonaut Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$0.67 on Monday. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$561.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.50.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

