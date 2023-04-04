Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Issued By Zacks Research

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on WPRT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $162.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 54,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.