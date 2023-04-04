SomaLogic, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SomaLogic in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for SomaLogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SomaLogic’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

SomaLogic stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. SomaLogic has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

