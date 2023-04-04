Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Neo Performance Materials Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance
Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
