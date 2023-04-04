Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Versus Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Versus Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.
Versus Systems Stock Performance
Shares of VS opened at $0.55 on Monday. Versus Systems has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Versus Systems
Versus Systems Company Profile
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Versus Systems (VS)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.