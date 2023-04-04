Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Versus Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Versus Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Shares of VS opened at $0.55 on Monday. Versus Systems has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Versus Systems by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares during the period.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

