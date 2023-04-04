Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Lowered by Analyst

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Separately, CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.10 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.23 and a 1 year high of C$11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.11.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.