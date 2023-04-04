BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$65.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BCE to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

TSE:BCE opened at C$60.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$60.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.11. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$55.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.71. BCE had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of C$6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.2150823 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.967 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 129.87%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

