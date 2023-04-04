Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $76.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $74.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

