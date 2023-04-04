HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $62.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen downgraded HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

DINO opened at $48.69 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

