Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives C$15.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

SCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

TSE:SCL opened at C$12.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.44 and a 12 month high of C$14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$863.46 million, a PE ratio of -27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

