Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target at $44.70

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CLSA raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

About Trip.com Group

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

