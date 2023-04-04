Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Target Price at $338.14

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.14.
Several research firms recently commented on CACI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International
In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.
CACI International Price Performance
Shares of CACI opened at $301.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.85. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $245.32 and a fifty-two week high of $319.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CACI International Company Profile
CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.
