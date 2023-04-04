The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$78.02 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.02.
BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.0 %
BNS opened at C$67.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$63.19 and a 12 month high of C$89.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.22.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
