The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$78.02 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.02.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.0 %

BNS opened at C$67.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$63.19 and a 12 month high of C$89.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.