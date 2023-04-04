Analysts Set Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) PT at $33.07

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.66, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.49. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,256.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after buying an additional 1,714,310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,309,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after buying an additional 683,877 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

