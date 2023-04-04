Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $12.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hayward Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. Hayward has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $17.84.

Insider Activity at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.23 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.65%. Analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $686,710.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $686,710.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,273,144 shares of company stock valued at $83,879,623. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 964.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,723 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

